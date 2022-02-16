FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a social media post, the Fayetteville Police Department announced that they are looking for a missing Marshallese man with Alzheimer’s disease.

Tony Joab, 65, is described as 5’7″ and 130 pounds. Please note that the provided photo is old, and Joab now has a white beard.

The report states that he walked away from his residence on Woodsprings Dr. on February 16 between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. and will appear disoriented.

If you have seen this man or have any information about him, please call (479) 587-3555.