FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are searching for a woman who went missing October 13.

According to the Morgan Nick Foundation, Brianna Danielle Evans, 22, went missing out of Fayetteville.

Evans is 6 ft. tall and weighs 135 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown, possibly shaved hair with dark skin and a tattoo of an elephant on her ankle.

If anyone has any information on Evans’ whereabouts, they can call the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.