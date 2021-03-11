Fayetteville Police searching for suspect after shooting at Econo Lodge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police Department confirmed Thursday morning that officers were dispatched to the Econo Lodge at 1000 S. Futrall Dr. for a shooting around 11 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found two gunshot victims with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they suspect the shooting occurred during a drug deal and the investigation is ongoing.

At this time, no suspect has been arrested but officials say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident that poses no threat to the public.

