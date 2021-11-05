Fayetteville police searching for suspect in hit-and-run on MLK Blvd.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating the suspect in a hit-and-run that left a woman badly injured on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard on Tuesday.

According to FPD, at around 10 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run in the area of West Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., between South Government Ave. and South Gregg Ave.

Responding officers found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle and was “badly injured” in the roadway.

According to police, an investigation revealed the suspect vehicle, which left the scene, to possibly be a late 90’s or early 2000’s model SUV or truck.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555 or (479) 587-3520.