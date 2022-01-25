Fayetteville police see rising opioid seizures, overdoses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The amount of heroin seized by Fayetteville police grows by 2,400%.

The police department says it is also seeing more overdoses on drugs like heroin, oxycodone, and morphine. The rising rate of fentanyl being mixed with these drugs makes them even more dangerous.

Fayetteville police say the increase in drug cases is seen with all different kinds of drugs.

“We’ve seen a large increase in cases of heroin,” said Sgt. Tony Murphy. “We’ve also seen an increase in cases of opioid pharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals in general.”

In 2019, Fayetteville police confiscated 102 grams. In 2020, 108 grams were confiscated. In the last year, police took almost 2,700 grams, which is close to a 2,400% increase.

Fayetteville officers began carrying naloxone in 2018. Since then, they have administered it 40 times.

Police want to remind the public of the Good Samaritan Law that gives people immunity from arrest if they call police about an overdose.