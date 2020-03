FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman for questioning in connection to the theft of credit cards at a local Target.

Police say the credit cards were stolen and used to purchase $2000 worth of goods.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Officer Lowe at (479) 587-3555 in reference to case #2020-23573.