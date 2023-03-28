FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police arrest one person and seize more than six pounds of methamphetamine in a drug bust on March 21.

Courtesy: Fayetteville Police Department

According to a press release from the city of Fayetteville, Elijah Robinson, 27, of Fayetteville was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a certain person and simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm.

The release says in February 2023, detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force learned of a meth trafficker who was later identified as Robinson.

On March 21, detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force arrested Robinson with the assistance of the Fayetteville Police Department, according to the release.

According to the release, law enforcement searched Robinson’s vehicle and found 3.1 pounds of meth and a handgun.

The release says police searched a storage unit and found another three pounds of meth

According to the release, police found a total of 6.1 pounds of meth, one handgun, and $2,667 in cash.