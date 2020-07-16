Fayetteville Police Sgt. talks approach to mask mandate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This new mandate won’t change Fayetteville police’s approach much.

Since Fayetteville passed its own mask ordinance, the police have focused on educating people about masks to get them to comply.

While the new state order will come with some penalties the police will still stick with warnings first in hopes people will cooperate.

“We’re there right with you. We’re here to educate and help people stay healthy as well as ourselves. It’s in our best interest to help everyone out there stay healthy,” Sgt. Tony Murphy

said.

Murphy said almost every time they’ve had to ask someone to put on a mask, that person has complied.