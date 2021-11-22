Fayetteville police shut down portion of Huntsville Road after woman hit by vehicle

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident around 5:41 p.m. in the area of 3400 E. Huntsville Road.

According to Central EMS, a 45-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. The woman’s condition is unknown.

According to a post on the Fayetteville Police Department’s Facebook page, the portion of Huntsville Road where the incident occurred will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time as officers investigate.

The post says all traffic will be rerouted through Dead Horse Mountain Road to Goff Farm Road. Police ask drivers to drive slow through the neighborhood in the area.