Fayetteville police station renovation plans spark controversy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A $30 million Fayetteville police station renovation is now sparking controversy after a week of demonstrations in Northwest Arkansas and around the country protesting police brutality.

Fayetteville resident, Clint Schnekloth created a Change petition following the news of the plan for the renovation. He said given the current state of the country, the money could be better spent elsewhere.

“I don’t think we need to spend that much money, and given that we’re in a moment where we’re looking at alternatives to policing all across the country, I think this is a good time to revisit whether we would want to spend that much money on a police station here in Fayetteville,” Schnekloth said.

So far the petition has over 2,000 signatures.

Schnekloth hopes the petition gets enough traffic to bring it to the cities attention.

“I think it would give indication to our city officials, like the city council and the mayor and other leadership, that they ought to revisit how they focus the spending at this point,” he said.

But resident Nathan Eikenberry, doesn’t agree.

“The petition itself almost comes as reactionary to the current state of police opinion” he said.

He says right now the station just isnt in the shape it needs to be in.

“The current police station is woefully inadequate for the needs of the city, the murder of Officer Carr just a few months ago should be proof of that,” Eikenberry said.

Fayetteville passed a bond initiative in 2019 that includes funds for the renovation, with 71% approval. So he says the petition could have been avoided.

“To sit here now, a year after the fact, after the bond issue is passed, overwhelmingly in favor, you had a vote on that issue a year ago and you either cast it or you didn’t, and for lack of

A better term, you’re trying to undo it in the election.” Eikenberry said.

But even so, Schnekloth thinks the money could be used for a better cause.

“I love so many of the people that work for our police department and sheriffs department, but even they know that right now, we’re often policing people that would be better accessing mental health services, drug addiction programs or other resources other than the police department,” Schnekloth said.

The current police station off of the Fayetteville square is 26 years old.Officers hope the new station will keep Fayetteville competitive when recruiting new officers.