FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville residents have a chance to safely dispose of any expired or unused medications on October 29.

Fayetteville police will be at Harps on North Colorado Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m for Drug Take Back Day.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department says these events are important for people that have unused medications and don’t know what to do with them, saying it can help prevent addiction.

“We’ve seen an increase in opioid addiction in our society in the United States recently,” Murphy said. “Some studies have shown that unwanted and unused medications play a significant role in these addictions starting.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has a drop box open 24 hours a day for people to dispose of medication throughout the year.