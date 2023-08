FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police warn residents on August 16 about a new scam.

Police say they have received calls from people who have been contacted by phone scammers.

Those scammers are telling people they need to send money after missing jury duty. Police say if you get a call like this, hang up and do not send money.

If you are concerned, you can call Fayetteville Police at 479-587-3555.