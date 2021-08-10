Fayetteville Police warning of officer impersonation phone scam

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Fayetteville Police Department wants you to be on the lookout for phone scammers impersonating officers.

FPD has reports of several scam calls.

Sgt. Tony Murphy said the scammers are telling people that they have a warrant out for their arrest and are asking for money.

He said these calls appear to be random, but is aware that elderly people are more susceptible to falling for these calls.

“Fayetteville Police Department and the officers from the Fayetteville Police Department are not going to call your home and ask for money over the phone,” he said. “That’s not how law enforcement operates and that’s as scam and people should be aware that scams do take place.”

If you get this cam call, Sgt. Murphy asks you to report it to police and to try to take notes about the caller. Especially if you can get the phone number they are calling from.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers