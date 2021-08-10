Fayetteville Police warning of officer impersonation phone scam

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The Fayetteville Police Department wants you to be on the lookout for phone scammers impersonating officers.

FPD has reports of several scam calls.

Sgt. Tony Murphy said the scammers are telling people that they have a warrant out for their arrest and are asking for money.

He said these calls appear to be random, but is aware that elderly people are more susceptible to falling for these calls.

“Fayetteville Police Department and the officers from the Fayetteville Police Department are not going to call your home and ask for money over the phone,” he said. “That’s not how law enforcement operates and that’s as scam and people should be aware that scams do take place.”

If you get this cam call, Sgt. Murphy asks you to report it to police and to try to take notes about the caller. Especially if you can get the phone number they are calling from.