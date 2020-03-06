Fayetteville Post Office employee wins national award

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville Post Office employee wins a national award.

Toni Guist won the National Passport Agent of the Year after being nominated by her postmaster and co-worker.

Guist said she didn’t even know the award existed until she received an e-mail saying that she won.

She said working at the post office runs in the family.

“My mom was a passport clerk when I was younger, when I showed her that, she was pretty excited about it because she didn’t know there was a contest for this at this point twenty years later,” said Toni Guist, Window Clerk, Fayetteville Post Office.

Guist said that she received a plaque and got to travel with other award winners to a ceremony in Washington, D.C. last week.

