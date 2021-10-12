Fayetteville prepares for Cyclo-cross World Cup event

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is hosting a Cyclo-cross World Cup event on October 12 as part of the 2021-22 UCI World Cup.

The third annual Fayette-Cross, and first time World Cup event, are happening at Centennial Park.

FayetteCross is just one of the three World Cups.

Spectators will have the chance to see the championship racecourse and to see some Olympic athletes race.

Hazel Hernandez of Experience Fayetteville says its fitting for Northwest Arkansas to host the event.

“Fayetteville and Northwest Arkansas are building a legacy of cycling and making Fayetteville and Northwest Arkansas a destination, a cycling destination,” Hernandez said.

The athletes and events will be back in January during the 2022 Cyclo-cross World Cup Championships.

