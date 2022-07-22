FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library announced its August calendar of youth-oriented events.

The library notes that masks are recommended for unvaccinated patrons per city health guidelines. Masks are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated.

STORYTIMES

All storytimes except for Tuesdays with Mr. Troy will be held in the Walmart Story Time Room at reduced capacity. To attend, patrons can request tickets at the Preschool Desk starting at 9 a.m. on the day of their chosen storytime.

Baby Bookworms (Birth–24 months), Mondays & Thursdays, 10 a.m.

Tuesdays with Mr. Troy (Ages 0–5), Tuesday, August 2, 9:30 a.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Gathering Glade

Preschool Story Time (Ages 3–5), Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.

Toddler Time (Ages 2–3), Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.

FAMILY EVENTS

Community Vaccine Clinic, Wednesday, August 3, 12:30–3:30 p.m., Ziegler Reception Room. In partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the library is hosting a community vaccine clinic. Free Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone 5 years of age and older. Participants that take a short survey will receive a $20 gift card.

Wild for Wednesday: Arkansas Circus Arts, Wednesday, August 3, 1:30 p.m., Event Center. Arkansas Circus Arts will engage and delight the audience with their juggling, hula hoop tricks and skills. Audience members may be selected to try it out themselves.

Summer Family Movies: “Muppet Treasure Island” (G), Friday, August 5, 2 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Join in for a free screening of “Muppet Treasure Island,” rated G. The library will have a free movie every Friday at 2 p.m. as part of the 2022 Summer Reading Club.

Magic & Balloons with Marty Boone, Wednesday, August 10, 1:30 p.m., Walmart Story Time Room. Join Mr. Marty Boone for balloons and a magic show for kids.

Super Saturday: Artsy Crafty, Saturday, August 13, 10 a.m.–12 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Families can drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and noon to enjoy a wide array of fun self-guided craft projects.

Happy Hair – Hair Care for Multicultural Families (Grades 2–6), Saturday, August 13, 1 p.m., Art & Movement Room.

Learn hair care tips for multicultural families from Ashtone Dixon, master cosmetologist & texture specialist. This program is designed for a parent/guardian to learn daily upkeep for their child with kinky, coily or curly hair in a fun and open environment. There must be one guardian/parent per child; in-class styling will occur. Registration is required.

Super Saturday: LEGO Free Play, Saturday, August 20, 10–11:30 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room. Drop in for LEGO free play. LEGOs will be provided.

Family Fab Lab: Laser Cut Bookmarks (Ages 8–12), Saturday, August 27, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Caregivers and their children will make laser-cut bookmarks in our Fab Lab. Registration is required.

PRESCHOOL EVENTS

Music & Movement (Ages 3–6), Friday, August 5, 9:30 & 10:15 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room. This program helps young children develop their skills in listening and following directions while having fun through music and movement. Caregivers will participate with children during the program. Registration is required.

Preschool Play: Sensory Bins (Ages 3–5), Friday, August 15, 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. This is a drop-in event to explore sensory bins with your preschooler. Adult supervision is required. Be aware that there will be small choking hazards.

ELEMENTARY EVENTS

Ocean Slime (Completed Grades 2–4), Tuesday, August 2, 11 a.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Join Ms. Emily to make a few fun ocean-themed slimes! Participants will leave with slime in sealed containers. Registration is required.

Olympic Trivia starring Percy Jackson (Ages 7–12), Thursday, August 4, 2 p.m., Walmart Story Time Room. Celebrate the Percy Jackson book series with food, crafts and trivia. Registration is required.

Mystery Science STEM (Completed Grades 3–6), Tuesday, August 9, 2 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Kids are invited to complete a mystery science experiment before coming together to find out what the science experiment is supposed to look like, the scientific reasoning behind the reaction and the various scientific principles. Registration is required.

ELEMENTARY & TEEN EVENTS

Fitness Class: Barre for Kids (Completed Grades 3–8), Monday, August 1, 11 a.m., Art & Movement Room. Kids will participate in a fun workout that will focus on strength, endurance, balance and flexibility. Barre is a technique inspired by elements of ballet, yoga and pilates. Registration is required.

WordPlay: Writers’ Club (4–12), Tuesday, August 30, 4:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room, Zoom. The WordPlay Writers’ Club provides a weekly meeting place for young authors who are interested in honing their creative skills. The club meets to receive writing prompts and share the projects they’ve been working on. Registration is required.

TEEN EVENTS

CFI Teens: Cosplay Camp (Completed Grades 5–12), August 1–5, 2 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Teens are invited to this 5-day camp to learn the basics of cosplay and try their hand at creating a character. They will utilize the Fabrication Lab and learn how to deconstruct a character into components, design accessories, costumes, hair and makeup, and have a photoshoot for their finished designs. Registration is required.

Theatre Play, Wednesdays, August 3, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Join Simone Cottrell for a series of classes in which participants will learn theatre exercises. This series does not include a performance aspect and no prior theatre experience is necessary. Registration is required.

The Back to School Bash with The Equality Crew, Sunday, August 7, 3–9 p.m., Bradburry Family Prefunction Space, Hunt Family Gathering Glade, Event Center. Patrons are invited to an end-of-summer celebration with The Equality Crew. There will be a community resource fair, free picnic-style meal and dance party to close out the night. Registration is required for the dance party. This event is open to teens who have completed grades 7–12.

Teen Intro to Dungeons & Dragons (Completed grades 5–12), August 8-9 & 10-11, 10 a.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Teens are invited to a 2-day introductory Dungeons & Dragons workshop with Dungeon Master Dean Packard-Howey. Participants will create fifth-edition characters and play them in a one-shot campaign. Registration is required.

Plastics, Plastics Everywhere! (Completed Grades 6–12), Thursday, August 11, 1 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Join Boston Mountain Solid Waste Management and test the densities of different types of plastic to understand the plastics we discard and recycle every day. Registration is required.

Podcasting & Livestreaming Techniques with Visiting Artist Aaron Szabo, Thursday, August 11, 5:30 p.m., Video Production Studio. Participants will learn how to select, set up and use microphones for video cameras and podcasting. This program will also cover some techniques for live-streaming and basic soft lighting methods. Registration is required.

Innovation Speakers: Libraries are Punk Rock with Henry Rollins, Friday, August 12, 6 p.m., Event Center. The Innovation Speakers series kicks off with someone who has done it all: music, film, podcasting, writing, spoken word and more. This hour-long moderated conversation with punk rock legend Henry Rollins will explore topics relating to free speech, censorship, public libraries and technology. Registration is required.

Digital Photography Basics with Visiting Artist Aaron Szabo, Saturday, August 20, 1 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation. Participants will learn what settings are best for portraits, landscapes and macro. All students will be able to use a camera during the class and shoot subjects in both a studio environment as well as natural-light environments. Registration is required.

Arkansas Repair Collective, Saturday, August 20, 1 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab., Patrons are invited to bring broken items into the CFI where the Arkansas Repair Collective will teach basic skills to repair everyday objects and electronics. Participants will learn hands-on repair techniques like epoxy resin and soldering. Registration is required.

Teen Book Cover Decorating (Grades 5–12), Saturday, August 20, 1 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Teens will use paper bags to cover and decorate books. Participants are asked to bring at least one book to cover. Registration is required.

Visit faylib.org/events for registration links and more information on any of the events.