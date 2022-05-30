FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library has released its June schedule of events.

According to a press release, you can visit faylib.org/events for registration links and for more information on any of the following events. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated patrons per city health guidelines. Masks are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated.

CLASSES, LECTURES & WORKSHOPS

Yoga @ FPL, Mondays, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. A team of volunteer yoga instructors will teach a variety of in-person yoga classes every week.

Mindfulness Meditation, Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Instructor Nic Bellegarde will teach mindfulness through meditation every week. Registration is required.

Intro to Yoga, Wednesdays, June 8–29, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Rachel Ingenthron will lead a weekly introductory yoga series accessible to a diverse range of abilities. Registration is required.

Clases de GED, Viernes, junio 3, 10 & 17, 10 a.m. / Fridays, June 3, 10 & 17, 10 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room. La instructora Ayme Villanueva de Crowder College dirigirá este curso de 24 semanas para preparar y obtener un diploma de equivalencia de secundaria. Este curso será dirigido completamente en español. Una tableta y los materiales de estudio de Desarrollo Educativo General (GED) son gratuitos para los participantes elegibles. Es necesario registrarse.

Instructor Ayme Villanueva from Crowder College will lead this 24-week course to prepare and earn a high school equivalency diploma. This course will be led completely in Spanish. A tablet and General Educational Development (GED) study materials are free for eligible participants. Registration is required.

Author Talk: An Evening with David Grann, Thursday, June 2, 7 p.m., Event Center. The library is proud to host David Grann, #1 New York Times bestselling author and an award-winning staff writer at The New Yorker magazine. Books will be available for sale, and a book signing will follow the event. Seating is first come, first served. For planning purposes, registration is requested.

Mountain Street Stage: The Sons of Otis Malone, Sunday, June 5, 2 p.m., Event Center. Local folk band The Sons of Otis Malone will kick off the 2022 Mountain Street Stage concert series.

Explorative Dance with Lela Besom, Tuesday, June 7, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Instructor Lela Besom will teach dancers to use their imagination and practice mindful body awareness to explore movement and their deep inner worlds. This is an inclusive, welcoming, all-levels adult class. No experience necessary. Registration is required.

Author Talk: Beth Brickell – “Solving the Maud Crawford Puzzle,” Tuesday, June 7, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Author Beth Brickell will discuss “Solving the Maud Crawford Puzzle”, the fourth and final book of her series exploring what happened to Camden community leader Maud Crawford, Arkansas’s most notorious disappearance case. Books will be available for sale and signing following the event. Registration is required.

Mountain Street Stage: Tacie & the Sunshine Band, Sunday, June 12, 2 p.m., Event Center. Tacie & the Sunshine Band will continue the 2022 Mountain Street Stage concert series. They are a five-piece band that plays a mix of bluegrass, gospel and country.

“Tang’s Asian Market” – Film & Discussion, Monday, June 13, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. This Southern Foodways Alliance documentary profiles Shu Lan Tang, owner of Tang’s Asian Market in Springdale.

Food Waster Diversion in Fayetteville, Wednesday, June 15, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Taylor Gladwin, an environmental educator for the City of Fayetteville, will lead this lecture about food waste diversion in Fayetteville. Participating Fayetteville residents will be able to take home a free food waste bucket. Registration is required.

Rain Barrel Workshop, Thursday, June 16, 10 a.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Gathering Glade. County Extension Agent and Stormwater Educator Jane Maginot will lead participants in creating rain barrels to capture stormwater runoff from rooftops. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required.

Conquer the Kitchen: Fish – It’s Not Just for Frying, Saturday, June 18, 2 p.m., Teaching Kitchen. The kitchen team will teach healthy techniques to prepare sustainably sourced fish for fast and delicious dinners. Registration is required.

Community Vaccine Clinic, Wednesday, June 22, 12–4 p.m., Ziegler Reception Room. In partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the library is hosting a community vaccine clinic. Free flu and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone 5 years and older. Participants that take a short survey will receive a $20 gift card.

Generative Poetry Workshop – With Visiting Artist Allison Blevins, Wednesday, June 22, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Read, write and learn to critique poetry with Visiting Artist Allison Blevins. Participants are asked to bring five copies of an original poem. Registration is required.

Lotería, Saturday, June 25, 2 p.m., Art & Movement Room. ¡Acompáñenos a una tarde de Lotería con toda la familia! Jugaremos la nueva versión del juego original: Millennial Lotería. Este evento es bilingüe. Saber jugarlo es útil pero no obligatorio.

Join in for an afternoon of Lotería with the whole family! Visitors will play using the Millennial Lotería deck, a new take on the original game. Familiarity with the game is helpful but not required.

Mountain Street Stage: Adam Ostrar, Sunday, June 26, 2 p.m., Event Center. Adam Ostrar will continue the 2022 Mountain Street Stage concert series. Ostrar is a singer-songwriter based out of Austin.

NONPROFIT & SMALL BUSINESS RESOURCE CENTER

Through the NPSB program, FPL provides courses related to grant funding opportunities, nonprofit basics, research marketing trends and entrepreneurship. It offers online and print resources, free workshops and more.

Introduction to Grant Budgets, Tuesday, June 14, 10 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Join Kaylin Mason, Director of Institutional Giving for Walton Arts Center, to learn about the process of developing grant budgets. Registration is required.

Meet the Funders, Wednesday, June 15, 9 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. A panel of area funders and nonprofits will address questions on topics submitted by registered participants. Registration is required.

Beginning Grant Writing, Wednesday, June 22, 10 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Patty Henson Sullivan from Ozark Literacy Council will guide participants through the process of writing an effective grant proposal. Registration is required.

FPL BOOK CLUBS

Book clubs have resumed in-person meetings. Copies of selected books are available at the Reference Desk and through curbside pickup.

Virtual: Book Chatter, Wednesday, June 1 & 15, 4 p.m., Zoom. Book Chatter is the place to share your favorite books and hear recommendations from others. This friendly discussion is held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month.

Books & Brews (Apple Blossom) | “The Beekeeper of Aleppo” by Christy Lefteri, Wednesday, June 1, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Company | 1550 E Zion Rd #1.

Book Talk at Night | “The Sisters Brothers” by Patrick DeWitt, Monday, June 6, 6:30 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room.

Book Talk | “The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde, Monday, June 13, 1 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room.

Crimes & Clues | “American Spy” by Lauren Wilkinson, Thursday, June 9, 9:30 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room.

Books & Brews (El Sol) | “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle, Tuesday, June 14, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant | 2630 E Citizens Dr #21.

Sleuth or Consequences | “The Vapors” by David Hill, Tuesday, June 28, 6 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room.

CENTER FOR INNOVATION

Classes are intended for patrons ages 13 and up unless noted differently.

Coders Meetup, Monday, June 6, 5:30 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Join in for the monthly coding meetup where participants can work out problems, talk code and share ideas. This meetup is designed for all skill levels. Please bring your own laptop. Registration is required.

Developing Your Power Statement, Monday, June 6, 6 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Jessica Whalen will lead this one-hour workshop where participants craft power statements for their brand, business or organization. Registration is required.

Basic Video Editing with Premier Pro – With Visiting Artist Aaron Szabo, Thursday, June 9, 5:30 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation. Visiting Artist Aaron Szabo will lead this hands-on video editing class in the Center for Innovation’s Mac Lab. Sample video footage will be provided.

Arkansas Repair Collective, Saturday, June 18, 2–4 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Patrons are invited to bring broken items into the CFI where the Arkansas Repair Collective will teach basic skills to repair everyday objects and electronics. Participants will learn hands-on repair techniques like epoxy resin and soldering. Registration is required.

Telling Your Brand Story Through Video, Monday, June 20, 6 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation. Filmmaker Jessica Whalen will discuss the basics of video production for different platforms, what audiences want to know about your business, how to build that audience into a supportive community and how to craft a message that is genuine to you and your business. Registration is required.

CFI Foundations: Laster Cutting & Engraving, Thursday, June 23, 5 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. This workshop will equip users with the basic skills required to design and develop an Adobe Illustrator file that can be printed on the laser cutting machine. Files created in this class can be printed during Open Maker Labs. Registration is required.

CFI Career Exploration: Aviation, Thursday, June 23, 6 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation. Explore various careers in this Center for Innovation series. In this class, participants will learn from a Fly ARH flight instructor how our Simulation Lab can help launch them into a new career path.

CFI Foundations: 3D Design, Thursday, June 30, 5 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. In this class, participants will learn about TinkerCAD: a free, easy-to-use web application that will equip participants with the fundamentals of 3D design. Models made during this class can be printed on our 3D printers during Open Maker Labs or can be picked up at a later date. Registration is required.

ON DISPLAY

Art Exhibitions

“Fay Jones Photography” on loan from City of Fayetteville and UA Special Collections, Monday, May 16–Monday, June 20, Mag/Media Wing.

Various works by Visiting Artist Erin Lorenzen, Friday, May 20–Saturday, July 31, Lucky Day Gallery.