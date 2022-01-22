Fayetteville Public Library celebrates Chinese New Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library helped celebrate the Year of the Tiger on January 22 for this year’s Chinese New Year.

The celebration included speakers and dances from the Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas and the Noble Eight Lion Dancers of Fort Smith.

Assistant manager of Youth Services Kena Bailey says it’s important for other cultures to get together.

“The more we can learn about each other and understand each other, the better. And any reason to celebrate is always good,” Bailey said.

The Chinese New Year is the Lunar New Year and takes place on February 1.