Fayetteville Public Library closing through March 29

by: Rex Phatthong

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fayetteville Public Library will be closed to the public today at noon and remain closed through March 29th due to COVID-19 being declared a public health emergency by national, state and local government.


“After careful consideration of what’s best for our patrons and our staff, we feel closing the library is the safest decision,” said David Johnson, executive director of Fayetteville Public Library. “We look forward to resuming all our services to our community when the time is right, and wish everyone wellness.” 

Fayetteville Public Library online resources will remain active, including eBooks, online homework help and archived livestream videos.

