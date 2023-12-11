FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library Foundation sent out its end-of-the-year letter asking for financial gifts and the support of the community while continuing to fight against Act 372.

“It has been a big year for the library and our librarians in particular,” said Christina Karnatz, Director of Development of the Fayetteville Public Library Foundation.

Karnatz says, the Fayetteville Public Library Foundation is a philanthropic arm of the FPL that accepts donations, grants, and anything not directly coming from tax dollars.

Since the lawsuit against Act 372 was filed this year, the foundation chose to focus its support on the library and its staff.

“They are the ones who are interacting with the public. They are planning all of our programs and with this act, they could be held criminally liable for doing their job,” said Karnatz.

Karnatz says the letter asks for financial gifts that go toward the foundation and the lawsuit, but it’s also a way for the community to show it stands with the library as it continues to challenge the act.

“And we just think it’s very important as lawmakers that we protect minors and we keep that material separated from,” said State Sen. Bart Hester for District 33.

Act 372 aims to keep libraries from checking out material deemed “obscene” to minors. The act also could hold librarians accountable for allowing minors to check those materials out. Hester says he’s for the act.

“The graphic material that you will not be allowed to show on your program because it is so raunchy and so raw.” said Hester.

Hester says while he supports public libraries, he feels Act 372 is important for protecting children.

“I just want to be very clear that we as legislators support our public libraries. We think it’s a great asset. My family uses them all the time. But we also know it is very clear there is a line that we should not be providing pornography to our children and we’re going to stand against it,” said Hester.

You can read the end-of-the-year letter here.