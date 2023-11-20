FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library kick-starts the season of giving with a fee forgiveness tree.

The tree has 300 ornaments on it with different late fees on the back. These fees range from $5 all the way to $100.

People can choose an ornament, make a cash or credit card contribution at the welcome desk on level three of the library, and take home a keepsake.

Carlye Dennis is the manager of community engagement at the Fayetteville Public Library. She says this is a way for the community to give back to the younger generation.

“We just feel very strongly that this is a way that we can help our community and help our youngest patrons be able to use the library, especially at this time, with the giving season.”

The fee forgiveness tree is up through December 23.