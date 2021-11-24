Fayetteville Public Library hosting an assortment of activities for children in December

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Library released a varied calendar of free events for children coming up in December.

Registration links and more information about the events can be found at faylib.org/events.

WEEKLY STORY TIMES

Virtual: Baby Bookworms (Birth–24 months), Mondays, 10 a.m.

Virtual: Preschool Story Time (Ages 3–5), Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

Virtual: Toddler Time (Ages 2–3), Thursdays, 10 a.m.

Virtual: Ositos Bilingües: Spanish/English Story Time (Edades 3–5 / Ages 3–5), Lunes, 4 p.m. / Mondays, 4 p.m.

FAMILY EVENTS

Fayetteville Animal Shelter Angels, December 1 – 23, all day, Preschool Library

Come choose a pet angel this holiday season. Each ornament has a gift idea for an animal at the shelter, including blankets, treats and toys. Donations can be dropped off at the Preschool Desk or at the Fayetteville Animal Shelter.

Ranger’s Pantry Donation, December 1 – 31, all day, Preschool Library

Ranger’s Pantry is a community service that helps local NWA families meet the needs of their pets during tough times. Please donate unopened cans and bags of dog and cat food for Ranger’s Pantry under the Christmas tree.

Community Vaccine Clinic, Saturday, December 4, 9:30 a.m., Zeigler Reception Room

In partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese and Arkansas Department of Health the library is hosting a community vaccine clinic.

Super Saturday: Celebrate Hanukkah, Saturday, December 4, 10 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room

Join Temple Shalom to celebrate Hanukkah with a dreidel game and sufganyot (donut holes). This is a perfect chance for families to celebrate or learn Hanukkah traditions.

Family Movie: Coco (PG), Tuesday, December 7, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room

Families and children are invited to enjoy a film screening of “Coco.” The movie begins at 6 p.m.. The first 50 families and children to arrive will receive a goodie bag. Registration is required.

Beth Stockdell Holiday Harp, Wednesday, December 8, 11 a.m. & Friday, December 17, 2 p.m., Lucky Day Lobby

Harpist Beth Stockdell returns to the Fayetteville Public Library. She will perform outside of the Art and Movement Room for all to enjoy.

Super Saturday: Christmas Concert with Troy Schremmer, Saturday, December 11, 10 a.m., Event Center

Sing along with local musician and library favorite Mr. Troy Schremmer as he performs a mix of Christmas songs and preschool favorites.

Holiday Movie: The Muppet Christmas Carol (G), Thursday, December 16, 5:30 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room

Ring in the holidays with a free screening of “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” rated G. Light refreshments will be served and seating is first-come, first-served.

Make-and-Take Blessing Bags, Saturday, December 18, 9 a.m., Bradberry Family Prefunction Space

Stop by our table and fill a bag with items such as snack bars, soap, hand sanitizer and hygiene products. We recommend you keep them in your car and hand out items to people in need of them.

Landscapes – Tim Molesso, Monday, December 6 – Friday, April 1, all day, Lucky Day West Gallery

Landscape paintings by local artist Tim Molesso will be on display in our Lucky Day Gallery from December 6 to April 1.

Portraits – Merlee Harrison, Saturday, December 11 – Friday, April 1, all day, Lucky Day East Gallery

Portraits by local artist Merlee Harrison will be on display in our Lucky Day Gallery from December 11 to April 1.

PRESCHOOL EVENTS

Preschool Play: Holiday Crafts (Ages 3–5), Friday, December 3, 9:30 a.m., 10:05 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 11:15 a.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room

Stop by the Preschool Craft Room for several holiday-themed crafts. Register for one of four drop-in sessions. Registration is required.

Preschool Play: Winter Sensory Bins (Ages 3-5), Friday, December 17, 9:30 a.m., 10:05 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 11:15 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room

Enjoy some winter sensory bins and crafts. Register for one of four drop-in options when registration opens on November 26. Adult supervision is required, and all adults must be masked. Registration is required.

Super Saturday: Sweets with Santa! (Ages 3-11), Saturday, December 18, 10 a.m., Event Center

Come by for crafts, cookie-decorating and a special story time with Santa Claus. Each child attending will need to register separately. Registration is required.

ELEMENTARY EVENTS

After-School Workshop: Paper Menorah Project (Grades 2–4), Thursday, December 2, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room

Ms. Emily will teach participants how to make a paper menorah to celebrate Hanukkah. There will be a lot of small pieces to cut so this is best suited for grades 2–4. Registration is required.

After-School Workshop: Over and Under the Snow (Grades 1–4), Thursday, December 9, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room

Using watercolors, paper collages and oil pastels, kids will create winter scenes depicting both hibernating animals as well as those who stay awake all winter. This craft is based on the art found in the book “Over and Under the Snow” by Kate Messner. Registration is required.

Craft Kits for Arkansas Children’s Hospital (Grades 2–6), Tuesday, December 14, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room

Assemble craft kits for Arkansas Children’s Hospital as a gift for the kids spending the holidays there. Please register each child individually. Registration opens on November 23 at 9 a.m. Registration is required.

After-School Workshop: Poinsettia Painting (Grades 1–4), Thursday, December 16, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room

Ms. Emily will make a holiday-themed floral painting using sponges as stamps. Registration is required.

Super Saturday: Sweets with Santa!

Saturday, December 18, 10 a.m., Event Center

Join in for crafts, cookie-decorating and a special story time with Santa Claus! Each child attending will need to register separately. Registration is required.

ELEMENTARY & TEEN EVENTS

Mathematical Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools (MOEMS) (Grades 4–8), Wednesday, December 1, 8, 15 & 22, 5:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room

In partnership with the University of Arkansas, Mathematical Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools (MOEMS) is an international opportunity for students in grades 4–8 to engage with mathematics, strengthen their problem-solving skills and meet with other students.

Registration is required.

Homework Helpers (Grades 1–9), Tuesday, December 7, & 14, 4 p.m., Grade School Library

Do you need a bit of homework help? Students from grades 1–9 are welcome to attend drop-in tutoring sessions led by National Honor Society students from Fayetteville High School in subjects such as English, mathematics, science and others.

Virtual: WordPlay Writers’ Club (Grades 4–12), Tuesdays, 4:30 p.m., Zoom

The WordPlay Writers’ Club provides a weekly virtual meeting place for young authors who are interested in honing their creative skills. The club meets via Zoom to receive writing prompts and share the projects they’ve been working on.

DIY Holiday String Art Ornament (Grades 5–12), Monday, December 13, 5 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room

Students are invited to make their own holiday string-art ornament. Registration opens on Monday, November 22 at 9 a.m. Registration is required.

Hat Ornaments (Grades 5–12), Tuesday, December 14, 4:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room

Make charming hat ornaments to keep or give as gifts. Registration is required.

Snow Globe Cookie Mix Jars (Grades 5–12), Thursday, December 16, 4:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room

In this program, students will create mason jar cookie recipes with a twist – snow globes. The top of the jar will have a fun, personalized snow globe, while the inside will have the ingredients to make delicious cookies.

Registration is required.

Teen Laser Cut Holiday Ornaments (Grades 5–12), Tuesday, December 7, 4:30 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab

Get crafty this holiday season! Teens are invited to join us in the Center for Innovation Fabrication and Robotics Lab to customize and laser cut their own holiday ornaments. All materials will be provided.

Registration is required.

TEEN EVENTS

ACT Prep

Monday, December 6, 13, 15 & 29, 4 p.m., Grade School Library

Are you looking to improve your ACT score? Students can attend this drop-in tutoring session where they will receive ACT prep from one of the Fayetteville High School National Honor Society students.

Teen Cuisine: Holiday Cookies from Around the World, Tuesday, December 14, 4:30 p.m., Teaching Kitchen

During this special Teen Cuisine, teens will learn standard baking techniques, and explore some tasty cookie and treat recipes from other countries. Hats or hair nets will be provided and are required to be worn to follow health and safety guidelines. NOTE: Some recipes do contain nuts.

Registration is required.

Video Studio 102 (Ages 15+), Wednesday, December 1, 15 & 28 12 p.m., Video Production Studio

Following the Video 101 class, Video 102 further expands patrons’ skills in the Center for Innovation’s video studio. FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians will teach audio setup and operation, video switching, and basic on-set communication skills. Completion of this class will grant the patron permissions to use all designated equipment in the video studio. Completion of the Video 101 class is required BEFORE completing Video 102–register separately.

Registration is required.

Audio 101 (Ages 15+), Wednesday, December 1, 1 p.m. and Saturday, December 11, 10 a.m., First Security Bank Board Room

This class will equip patrons with audio basics necessary to understand the equipment in the Center for Innovations Audio Recording Studio. Under the instruction of one of FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians, participants will learn audio terms, equipment and measurements.

Registration is required.

Audio 102 (Ages 15+), Friday, December 3 & 10, 1 p.m., Saturday, December 11, 2 p.m., Audio Production Studio

After completing Audio 101, the library invites patrons to sign up for Audio 102 to finalize the orientation process. This class is hands-on and orients the user with specific studio and basic Pro Tools skills.

Registration is required.

Open Maker Lab (Ages 15+), Multiple dates, check calendar for availability, Fabrication & Robotics Lab

Have you completed Fabrication Lab Orientation? Reserve a time that works for you to start working on your project. Machines are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration is required.

Video Studio 101 (Ages 15+), Tuesday, December 14 & 28, 12 p.m., Video Production Studio

This class will equip patrons with the skills necessary to operate cameras and lights in the Center for Innovation’s video studio. Under the instruction of one of FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians, participants will learn camera operation skills and concepts, as well as lighting theory.

Registration is required.