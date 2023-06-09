FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library kicks off its free movie Friday series.

Each screening happens in the Walmart Storytime Room located in the preschool and teen area.

Movies in the series include:

June 16 – The Lego Movie (PG)

June 23 – PAW Patrol the Movie (G)

June 30 – Homeward Bound – The Incredible Journey (G)

July 7 – Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (PG)

July 14 – The Little Rascals (PG)

July 21 – Chicken Run (G)

July 28 – The Muppet Movie (1979, G)

Manager of the youth and teen services Sarah McClure hopes the library will be the new summer spot.

“Our goal with all of our programming is to invite people into the Fayetteville Public Library, so they can see all that we have to offer,” McClure said.

Although popcorn and drinks are not allowed, but blankets and pillows are.

The second movie screening on June 16 starts at 2 p.m.