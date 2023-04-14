FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library is launching a skills development program in a series it calls Level Up at FPL.

The program will take place in the J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation and Walker Family Teaching Kitchen.

The programs are funded by the Friends of Fayetteville Public Library and American Rescue Plan Act fund from the City of Fayetteville.

The Level Up programs includes a virtual reality skilled trades track, which offers training in residential and commercial HVAC, plumbing, electrical and appliance maintenance, a computer training track is for those aspiring to work in information technology, data analytics, software and app development, user experience design and helpdesk support and a heavy equipment operation program, which will teach how to operate construction vehicles such as backhoes, excavators and tractors.

Applications are currently open for the Skilled Trades certification program.

The programs are open to all residents. Orientation for the first cohort is set for April 15, and programs in computer training and heavy equipment operation are expected to begin accepting applications May 1.

“We are grateful to the City of Fayetteville and our Friends’ organization for providing resources that enable us to serve our mission in more innovative ways,” said Melissa Taylor, manager of the Center for Innovation at Fayetteville Public Library.

“These programs will undoubtedly enhance the knowledge and skills of community members, and we are thrilled to be part of their next journey,” added Taylor.

The library says that it is also partnering with Adult Education Services to offer support classes to better prepare people for the Level Up programs.

For more information about the Level Up Skills Development programs, visit faylib.org/workforce-development.