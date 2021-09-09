Fayetteville Public Library opens innovation center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library opens its innovation center September 9.

Melissa Taylor manages the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation.

She calls the 5,000 sq. ft. center a space for discovery, exploration and learning.

People can get their hands on the audio and video studios, a 3D printing lab, and vehicle simulators.

Everything is free for the community to use.

“I feel like modern public libraries are really all about access,” Taylor said. “Not just access to books and information, but access to new opportunities, and tools, and equipment, and things they wouldn’t have access to otherwise. Not everyone who wants to explore aviation is going to be a wealthy person that has access to planes, so we’re providing them with that.”

Some of the spaces will require an in-person orientation, people can sign up on the Fayetteville Public Library’s website.