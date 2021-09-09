Fayetteville Public Library opens innovation center

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Fayetteville Public Library

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library opens its innovation center September 9.

Melissa Taylor manages the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation.

She calls the 5,000 sq. ft. center a space for discovery, exploration and learning.

People can get their hands on the audio and video studios, a 3D printing lab, and vehicle simulators.

Everything is free for the community to use.

“I feel like modern public libraries are really all about access,” Taylor said. “Not just access to books and information, but access to new opportunities, and tools, and equipment, and things they wouldn’t have access to otherwise. Not everyone who wants to explore aviation is going to be a wealthy person that has access to planes, so we’re providing them with that.”

Some of the spaces will require an in-person orientation, people can sign up on the Fayetteville Public Library’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers