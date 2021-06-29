Fayetteville Public Library relaunching child book program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Library is relaunching their “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program.

According to a news release from the library, the project encourages caregivers to read 1,000 books to and with their children by the time they enter kindergarten.

The release says participants can sign up at the library’s preschool desk where they will get a workbook which they can use to track their reading progress and find advice on getting a head start on a child’s vocabulary.

According to the release, the program offers prizes after every 100 books, and workbooks are available in both English and Spanish.

Registration is open year-round, according to the release, and any child who has not entered kindergarten may be signed up by visiting the preschool desk in the new children’s library.

The library’s website has a page that outlines the rules of the program along with recommendations and FAQs.

“As librarians and lovers of books, it’s in our nature to encourage as much reading as possible, as early as possible,” said Sarah McClure, manager of youth and teen services at Fayetteville Public Library. “The benefits of reading together will impact the child for years to come, create a bond between them and their caregiver, and hopefully make the library a loved and utilized resource for the entire family.”

Those who are already participating in the program are welcome to pick up one of the new workbooks, but they would would not have to restart the count to 1,000 books.