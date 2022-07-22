FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library announced its schedule of August events.

Masks are recommended for unvaccinated patrons per city health guidelines. Masks are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated.

CLASSES, LECTURES & WORKSHOPS

Yoga @ FPL, Mondays, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. A team of volunteer yoga instructors will teach a variety of in-person yoga classes every week.

Mindfulness Meditation, Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Instructor Nic Bellegarde will teach mindfulness through meditation every week. Registration is required.

Clases de GED, Viernes, augusto 19 & 26, 10 a.m. / Fridays, August 19 & 26, 10 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room. La instructora Ayme Villanueva de Crowder College dirigirá este curso de 32 semanas para preparar y obtener un diploma de equivalencia de secundaria. Este curso será dirigido completamente en español. Una tableta y los materiales de estudio de Desarrollo Educativo General (GED) son gratuitos para los participantes elegibles. Es necesario registrarse.

Instructor Ayme Villanueva from Crowder College will lead this 32-week course to prepare and earn a high school equivalency diploma. This course will be led completely in Spanish. A tablet and General Educational Development (GED) study materials are free for eligible participants. Registration is required.

Author Talk: Brian Thompson – “Save the Buffalo River…Again!!!,” Tuesday, August 2, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Author Brian Thompson will discuss his book and answer questions about the battle to keep industrial farming from polluting the Buffalo River watershed.

Community Vaccine Clinic, Wednesday, August 3, 12:30 p.m., Ziegler Reception Room. In partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the library is hosting a community vaccine and health screening clinic. Free Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone five years of age and older. Blood pressure, body mass index and A1C checks will also be available. Participants that take a short survey will receive a $20 gift card.

(Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Theatre Play, Wednesday, August 3, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Join Simone Cottrell for a series of classes in which participants will learn theatre exercises. This series does not include a performance aspect and no prior theatre experience is necessary. Registration is required.

Pilates, Saturday, August 6, 10 a.m., Art & Movement Room. Instructor Kayce Hyde Brott will lead participants in a blend of yoga and Pilates. No prior experience is necessary. Registration is required.

Small Business Taxes, Wednesday, August 10, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Diane Hagerty will teach participants the ins and outs of taxes for small businesses. Registration is required.

UA Press Author Spotlight: Austen Barron Bailly, Thursday, August 11, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. University of Arkansas Press Spotlight author Austen Barron Bailly will discuss their book “In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting.”

Conquer the Kitchen: Hummus Among Us, Saturday, August 13, 2 p.m., Walker Family Teaching Kitchen. The kitchen team will teach visitors how to make homemade hummus and explore the many varieties and uses of this delicious spread. Registration is required.

Author Talk: Doug Stowe – “Wisdom of Our Hands: Crafting a Life,” Saturday, August 13, 2 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Author and woodworker Doug Stowe will discuss his new book, “The Wisdom of Our Hands: Crafting, A Life.”

Hybrid Writing with Visiting Artist Allison Blevins, Wednesday, August 17, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. This class, led by visiting artist Allison Blevins, will look at examples of pieces created in a hybrid style with writing and art. Registration is required.

“First River: How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure” – Ozark Society Film & Discussion, Wednesday, August 17, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Join in for a film screening of Michelle West’s “First River” and a discussion with members of the Ozark Society.

Introduction to LinkedIn, Thursday, August 18, 6 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Learn the basics of LinkedIn and explore tools for enhancing your profile and improving visibility to job recruiters. Registration is required.

(Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Learn Swing Dancing, Saturday, August 20, 2 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Join in to learn the basic steps of swing dancing with instructors from the Fred Astaire Dance Studio. Registration is required.

Crypto Conversations, Wednesday, August 24, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Drew Jones will introduce participants to the world of cryptocurrency with a focus on Bitcoin and self-ownership of coins.

Looking in the Stacks – A Deep Dive into the Grace Keith Genealogy Collection, Thursday, August 25, 6 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room. This intermediate genealogy class will teach participants where to find census information online and in the library.

Introduction to Genealogy, Saturday, August 27, 10 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room. In this class, participants will learn about HeritageQuest and the genealogy tools available at the library, and will tour the Grace Keith Genealogy collection.

NONPROFIT & SMALL BUSINESS RESOURCE CENTER

Through the NPSB program, FPL provides courses related to grant funding opportunities, nonprofit basics, research marketing trends and entrepreneurship. It offers online and print resources, free workshops and more.

Practice Your Pitch, Thursday, August 4, 9:30 a.m., Podcasting Booth. Individuals from the business community have an opportunity to practice an “elevator pitch” to market their business or product, rehearse a speech or prepare for job interviews in a soundproof booth.

Professional Headshots, Thursday, August 4, 9:30–11 a.m., Photography Studio. The photography studio will be available every first Thursday of the month for patrons to have a quality headshot taken.

Find It, Fund It for Nonprofits, Thursday, August 4, 6 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Find It, Fund It guides nonprofits through the process of searching for a good funding match by researching individual grantmakers, grants and grant recipients. Registration is required.

Idea to Income – Dedicated Development, Saturday, August 6, 10 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Attendees will participate in a presentation led by Sierra Polk of the Blackground Agency. The presentation will cover the five “early growth” phases for small businesses while reviewing practical steps to encourage ownership, longevity and community engagement. Registration is required.

Introduction to Grant Budgets, Tuesday, August 16, 2 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Join Kaylin Mason, Director of Institutional Giving for the Walton Arts Center, to learn about the process of developing grant budgets. Registration is required.

Customer Discovery for Entrepreneurs, Wednesday, August 17, 5:30 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Rodrigo Salas, Executive Director of Entrepreneurship for All, will teach participants how to find the right customers for their products. Registration is required.

Branding & Identity for Small Businesses, Saturday, August 20, 10 a.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Mary Mickel of Resplendent Hospitality will walk business owners through the ins and outs of branding and identity, specifically in terms of social media marketing. Registration is required.

Basics of Patents & Trademarks for Entrepreneurs with Angela Grayson, Wednesday, August 24, 6 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Angela Grayson of Precipice IP in Bentonville will walk participants through the basics of filing for patents and trademarks for their businesses and/or products. Registration is required.

Types of Funding for Small Businesses with Mollie Watkins, Saturday, August 27, 10 a.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Mollie Watkins of Comprehensive Consulting Solutions will walk through the different kinds of funding options for small businesses. Registration is required.

From Maker to Market Meetup, Sunday, August 28, 2 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. This casual meetup is designed to bring local small businesses, nonprofits and startups together to work out problems and share ideas. Registration is required.

Financial Modeling for Small Businesses with Bill Fox, Wednesday, August 31, 6 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Bill Fox of Forge Fund will walk participants through the ins and outs of financial modeling for small businesses. Registration is required.

FPL BOOK CLUBS

Book clubs have resumed in-person meetings. Copies of selected books are available at the Reference Desk and through curbside pickup.

Book Talk at Night | “The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde, Monday, August 1, 6:30 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room.

Virtual: Book Chatter, Wednesday, August 3 & 17, 4 p.m., Zoom. Book Chatter is the place to share your favorite books and hear recommendations from others. This friendly discussion is held on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

Books & Brews (Apple Blossom) | “Hell in the Heartland” by Jax Miller, Wednesday, August 3, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Company | 1550 E. Zion Rd. #1

Book Talk | “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle, Monday, August 8, 1 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room

Books & Brews (El Sol) | “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Tuesday, August 9, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant | 2630 E. Citizens Dr. #21

Crimes & Clues | “The Missing American” by Kwei Quartey, Thursday, August 11, 9:30 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room

Sleuth or Consequences | “American Spy” by Lauren Wilkinson, Tuesday, August 23, 6 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room

CENTER FOR INNOVATION

Classes are intended for patrons ages 13 and up unless noted differently.

Podcasting & Livestreaming Techniques with Visiting Artist Aaron Szabo, Thursday, August 11, 5:30 p.m., Video Production Studio.

In this workshop, participants will learn how to select, set up and use microphones for video cameras and podcasting. This program will also cover some techniques for live-streaming and basic soft lighting methods. Registration is required.

Innovation Speakers: Libraries are Punk Rock with Henry Rollins, Friday, August 12, 6 p.m., Event Center. The Innovation Speakers series kicks off with someone who has done it all: music, film, podcasting, writing, spoken word and more. This hour-long moderated conversation with punk rock legend Henry Rollins will explore topics relating to free speech, censorship, public libraries and technology.

Digital Photography Basics with Visiting Artist Aaron Szabo, Saturday, August 20, 1 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation. Participants will learn what settings are best for portraits, landscapes and macro. All students will be able to use a camera during the class and shoot subjects in both a studio environment as well as natural-light environments. Registration is required.

Arkansas Repair Collective, Saturday, August 20, 1 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Patrons are invited to bring broken items into the CFI where the Arkansas Repair Collective will teach basic skills to repair everyday objects and electronics. Participants will learn hands-on repair techniques like epoxy resin and soldering. Registration is required.

ON DISPLAY

Art Exhibitions

“Chromesthesial” by Brandon Bullet, Monday, August 1–Monday, October 3, Lucky Day Gallery

Visit faylib.org/events for registration links and more information on any of the events.