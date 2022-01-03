Fayetteville Public Library releases jam-packed January Youth Events schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library has released a robust schedule of youth events for the month of January.

The library is taking a story time break from January 3-18 as they prepare to return to in-person story times.

The audience for in-person story times will be at a reduced capacity and, in place of advanced registration, a limited number of tickets will be made available when the library opens at 9 a.m. on the morning of each program.

The library states that it hopes to include as many families as they can while maintaining a safe atmosphere for all.

STORY TIMES

Baby Bookworms (Birth–24 months)

Mondays & Thursdays beginning January 20, 10 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room

Preschool Story Time (Ages 3–5)

Tuesdays & Wednesdays beginning January 18, 9:30 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room

Toddler Time (Ages 2–3)

Tuesdays & Wednesdays beginning January 18, 10:30 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room

Ositos Bilingües: Spanish/English Story Time (Edades 3–5 / Ages 3–5)

Lunes a partir del 24 de enero, 4 p.m. / Mondays beginning January 24, 4 p.m., Walmart Story Time Room

FAMILY EVENTS

Community Vaccine Clinic

Saturday, January 8, 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room

In partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese and Arkansas Department of Health, the library is hosting a community vaccine clinic. Free flu and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone 5 years and older.

Snap Circuits in the CFI

Wednesday, January 19, 4 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab

Explore Snap Circuits in this interactive drop-in event. Participants will learn the key components of a circuit board and how to assemble a circuit. Circuit patterns will be provided, but exploration is highly encouraged.

Super Saturday: Chinese New Year

Saturday, January 22, 10 a.m., Event Center

Help FPL celebrate the year of the tiger. This year’s Chinese New Year celebration will include dances from the Chinese Association of NWA, lion dancers, snacks and a craft.

Super Saturday: Arabian Princess Story Time

Saturday, January 29 10 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room

Wonder by Wonder Parties will be hosting a special story time led by a lovely Arabian princess. Hear stories, sing, dance and take pictures with our special guest.

PRESCHOOL EVENTS

Preschool Play: Winter Play-Doh Party (Ages 3–5)

Friday, January 21, 9:30 a.m., 10:05 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 11:15 a.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room

Play-Doh and toys will be set up in the Preschool Craft Room. Pick one of the four 30-minute sessions to come play with your preschooler. Registration is required.

Music & Movement (Ages 3–5)

Friday, January 28, 9:30 a.m. & 10:15 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room

This program helps young children develop their skills in listening and following directions while having fun through music and movement. Caregivers are required to participate with children during the program. Registration is required.

ELEMENTARY EVENTS

After-School Workshop: Cup of Cocoa Illustrations (Grades 1–4)

Thursday, January 20, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room

We will use pastels and paint to create unique illustrations of a cup of hot cocoa while we also drink some. Please register each child individually. Registration opens December 30 at 9 a.m. Registration is required.

After-School Workshop: Polar Bear Landscape Painting (Grades 1–4)

Thursday, January 27, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room

Join Ms. Emily for a painting class creating a landscape and polar bear in the style of artist Ted Harrison. Registration is required.

After-School Workshop: Chinese New Year Dragon Craft (Grades 3–6)

Monday, January 31, 5 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room

Dragons are an important symbol of the Chinese New Year. Join Ms. Gina as she reads a story about the Chinese New Year, and then create a dragon of your own using recycled egg cartons and other provided supplies. Registration is required.

ELEMENTARY & TEEN EVENTS

Mathematical Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools (MOEMS) (Grades 4–8)

Wednesday, January 12 & 26, 5:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room

In partnership with the University of Arkansas, Mathematical Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools (MOEMS) is an international opportunity for students to engage with mathematics, strengthen their problem-solving skills and meet with other students. Registration is required.

Homework Helpers (Grades 1–9)

Tuesday, January 18, & 25, 4 p.m., Grade School Library

Students are welcome to attend drop-in tutoring sessions led by Fayetteville High School National Honor Society students in subjects such as English, mathematics, science and others.

Virtual: WordPlay Writers’ Club (Grades 4-12)

Tuesday, January 18 & 25, 4:30 p.m., on Zoom

The WordPlay Writers’ Club provides a weekly virtual meeting place for young authors who are interested in honing their creative skills. The club meets to receive writing prompts and share the projects they’ve been working on.

Robotics Demo

Wednesday, January 19, 4 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation

The Springdale Robotics Center team will demonstrate different types of robots. While this demo is focused on kids, all are welcome to learn about what goes into becoming an award-winning robotics team and how to become involved. There will be opportunities for audience participation.

Snap Circuits in the CFI

Wednesday, January 19, 4 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab

Explore Snap Circuits in this interactive drop-in event. Participants will learn the key components of a circuit board and how to assemble a circuit. Circuit patterns will be provided, but exploration is highly encouraged.

TEEN EVENTS

ACT Prep (Grades 8–10)

Monday, January 24 & 31, 4 p.m., Grade School Library

Are you looking to improve your ACT score? Students are welcome to attend this drop-in tutoring session where they will receive ACT prep from one of the Fayetteville High School National Honor Society students.

Laser 101 (Ages 13+)

Wednesday, January 5, 1 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab

This workshop will equip users with an understanding of the basic skills required to design and develop an Adobe Illustrator file that can be printed on the laser cutter. Files generated in this class can be cut out during Open Maker Labs. The Fabrication Lab Orientation is required for this workshop. Registration is required.

Fabrication Lab Orientation (Ages 13+)

Wednesday, January 5, 4 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab

This workshop will equip patrons with the skills to safely operate the tools within the Fabrication and Robotics Lab so they can begin to plan their first maker project. Completion of this orientation class will result in ongoing access to the lab during open maker hours. Registration is required.

Arkansas Repair Collective (Ages 13+)

Saturday, January 8, 1 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation

Patrons are invited to bring broken items into the CFI where the Arkansas Repair Collective will teach basic skills to repair everyday objects and electronics. Participants will learn hands-on repair techniques like epoxy resin and soldering. Registration is required.

Soldering Workshop (Ages 13+)

Wednesday, January 12, 5 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab

This workshop will equip users with a basic understanding of the components of a circuit board, how to assemble a circuit and how to solder. Participants will also leave with their own flashing LED wearable pin. The Fabrication Lab Orientation is required for this workshop. Registration is required.

Intro to Audio Editing & Recording Techniques (Ages 15+)

Thursday, January 13, 6 p.m., Audio Production Studio

This class will introduce recording techniques that will teach participants how to operate audio gear, the basics of digitally editing audio and how to get quality sound anywhere – whether they’re in a cutting-edge recording studio or a living room with a cell phone. Registration is required.

Home School Earth History Watercolor Art – An Art Ventures K–12 Initiative Collaboration (Grades 5–12)

Tuesday, January 18 & 25, 1 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room

Home school students are invited to join Cathy Von Hatten and Jeanne King in a seven-week series to create an earth history-based watercolor art project. Students will research content for the drawings, and practice drawing and watercolor techniques as they work toward creating their final pieces. Registration is required.

Teen Coloring Social Hour ­– Home School Edition (Grades 5–12)

Thursday, January 20, 1 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room

Drop by the Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room between 1–3 p.m. to hang out and color. Coloring can be a great way to relax, destress and meet new people.

Knit and Crochet Club (Grades 5–12)

Thursday, January 20, 5 p.m., Teen Library

Join us for the Teen Knit and Crochet Club, which meets in the teen lounge every other Thursday from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Yarn, needles, and other supplies will be provided, or members can bring their own supplies if they wish. Knitting and crocheting offer many health benefits to teenage minds, from focus skills to increased confidence and creativity. All skill levels are encouraged to come.

Gamers Unite: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Grades 5–12)

Monday, January 24, 4:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room

Teens are invited to free play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the Teen Project Room. Each teen will have one Joy-Con controller to play, and all DLC characters will be unlocked. All skill levels are welcome. There is no tournament, and teens are welcome to visit the Teen Gaming Room to practice before the day of the event. Registration is required.

Baby Yoda Perler Beads (Grades 5–12)

Tuesday, January 25, 4:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room

Attendees will use Perler beads to create characters from “The Mandalorian.” Registration is required.

Fancy Schmancy Film Club (Grades 5–12)

Thursday, January 27, 4:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room

Come enjoy the finer things in life by joining Miss Molly in watching and discussing the 1902 classic silent film “A Trip to the Moon”. Popcorn and tea will be provided. Monocle and top hat not required. Registration is required.

Boxed Book Society – Mystery (Grades 7–12)

Monday, January 31, 5 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room & Zoom

The meeting will take place in person at the library and over Zoom to chat about books! Patrons are welcome to join us in the venue that is most comfortable for them. Registration is required.

Open Maker Lab

Multiple dates, check calendar for availability, Fabrication & Robotics Lab

Have you completed Fabrication Lab Orientation and are ready to start making? This is your chance to start working on your project. Machines are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is required.