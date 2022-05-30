FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library has released a schedule of upcoming youth events for the month of June.

According to a press release from the library, you may visit faylib.org/events for registration links and more information on any of the following. The library states that masks are recommended for unvaccinated patrons per city health guidelines. Masks are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated.

STORYTIMES

There will be a storytime break from May 23–June 3 as staff prepares for its Summer Reading Club Kickoff. All storytimes will be held in the Walmart Story Time Room at reduced capacity. To attend, patrons can request tickets at the Preschool Desk starting at 9 a.m. on the day of their chosen storytime.

Baby Bookworms (Birth–24 months), Mondays & Thursdays, 10 a.m.

Preschool Story Time (Ages 3–5), Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.

Toddler Time (Ages 2–3), Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Ositos Bilingües: Spanish/English Story Time (Edades 3–5 / Ages 3–5), Lunes, 4 p.m. / Mondays, 4 p.m.

FAMILY EVENTS

Tuesdays with Mr. Troy (Ages 0–5), Tuesdays, 10 a.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Gathering Glade.

Summer Reading Club Kickoff!, Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Celebrate the beginning of summer at the Summer Reading Club Kickoff. There will be musical performances, bounce houses, dancers, face painting, food and more. The Summer Reading Club encourages children, teens and adults to keep reading during the summer months.

Super Saturday: Sugar Free Allstars, Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m., Event Center. Sugar Free Allstars is a Grammy-featured, family funk super duo from Oklahoma City that has been listed as one of Time magazine’s Top 12 Family Music Acts in America. This event is part of the Summer Reading Club Kickoff.

Island Pacific Dancers, Saturday, June 4, 11 a.m., Art & Movement Room. Join the Island Pacific Dancers as they bring island beauty, wonder, fun and aloha to the library. This event is part of the Summer Reading Club Kickoff.

Ozark Ballet Theater, Saturday, June 4, 12:15 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Ozark Ballet Theater will perform and answer questions. This event is part of our Summer Reading Club Kickoff.

Summer Family Movies: “Moana” (PG), Friday, June 10, 2 p.m., Walmart Story Time Room. Summer movies are back at Fayetteville Public Library. Join in for a free screening of the Disney animated adventure “Moana,” rated PG. The library will have a free movie in the Walmart Story Time Room every Friday at 2 p.m. as part of the 2022 Summer Reading Club.

Super Saturday: Pirate Dogs of the Sea, Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m., Event Center. Join Denise Gard and her famous border collies, Joey and Kira, for a pirate-themed performance about reducing ocean trash.

Super Science Steve, Wednesday, June 15, 1:30 p.m., Event Center. Join FPL favorite Mr. Steve Cox, a.k.a. “Super Science Steve,” for a science show fit for all ages.

Summer Family Movies: “The Pirates! Band of Misfits” (PG), Friday, June 17, 2 p.m., Walmart Story Time Room. Join in for a free screening of the animated adventure “The Pirates! Band of Misfits,” rated PG. There will be a free movie in the Walmart Story Time Room every Friday at 2 p.m. as part of the 2022 Summer Reading Club.

Super Saturday: Will Parker, Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m., Event Center. Join Will Parker for an interactive musical performance with sing-alongs, dancing, high-fiving and imaginative play.

Magic with Intrigue Theatre, Wednesday, June 22, 1:30 p.m., Event Center.

Join magician and illusionist Sean-Paul for an engaging and fun magic show for kids and families.

BenAnna Band Family Concert, Friday, June 24, 10 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room. Join high-energy musical duo BenAnna Band for an interactive family music performance.

Summer Family Movies: “Sing 2” (PG), Friday, June 24, 2 p.m., Walmart Story Time Room. Join in for a free screening of the animated musical comedy “Sing 2,” rated PG. The library will have a free movie in the Walmart Story Time Room every Friday at 2 p.m. as part of the 2022 Summer Reading Club.

Super Saturday: Flying Debris, Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m., Event Center. Richard Holmgren will perform a comedy variety show filled with zany stunts, fun tricks and audience participation.

Music with Aaron Fowler, Wednesday, June 29, 1:30 p.m., Event Center. Join Aaron Fowler and his certified therapy dogs, Choco and Bella, for a musical performance.

PRESCHOOL EVENTS

Tuesdays with Mr. Troy, Tuesdays, 10 a.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Gathering Glade. Mr. Troy Schremmer will be here on Tuesdays to sing and play games this summer. Enjoy singing and dancing with your preschooler.

Music & Movement (Ages 3–6), Friday, June 10, 9:30 & 10:15 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room. This program helps young children develop their skills in listening and following directions while having fun through music and movement. Caregivers will participate with children during the program. Registration is required.

Preschool Play: Ocean Sensory Bins (Ages 3–5), Friday, June 17, 9:30–11:30 a.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. This is a drop-in event to explore ocean-themed sensory bins with your preschooler. Adult supervision is required and be aware that there will be small choking hazards.

Ocean Explorers with Amazeum (Ages 3–5), Tuesday, June 21, 10 a.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Using sensory play and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math), children are invited to create ocean habitats from cardboard, recyclables and loose parts.

ELEMENTARY EVENTS

Virtual: Reading Buddy Book Club (Ages 7–11) – “Malamander” by Thomas Taylor, Wednesdays & Sundays, beginning June 8, 12 p.m., YouTube. Kids are invited to adopt a stuffed animal to keep, receive a copy of the book and tune in twice-weekly via YouTube to read along with Ms. Emily. Registration is required.

CFI Kids: LEGO Robotics (Ages 6–11), June 6–10, 10 a.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Join the Springdale Robotics Center for a five-day workshop of programming and robotics. No prior robotics or programming experience is required. Registration is required.

Mystery Science STEM (Completed Grades 3–6), Tuesday, June 7, 3 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Kids are invited to complete a mystery science experiment. At the end of the event, everyone will come together to find out what the science experiment is supposed to look like, the scientific reasoning behind the reaction and the various scientific principles. Registration is required.

Pirate Ships with Strawbees (Completed Grades 2–5), Wednesday, June 8, 1 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Kids are invited to build a pirate ship out of straws using Strawbee connectors. Registration is required.

Bottle Cap Mural (Completed Grades 2–5), Friday, June 10, 11 a.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Join FPL and the City of Fayetteville in using recycled bottle caps to create a beautiful mural. Registration is required.

Ocean Slime (Completed Grades 2–4), Tuesday, June 14, 3 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Join Ms. Emily in the Preschool Craft Room to make a few ocean-themed slimes. Participants will leave with slime in sealed containers. Registration is required.

Circuit Creatures with Amazeum (Ages 6–12), Tuesday, June 21, 1 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Explore the basics of circuitry with lights and batteries by transforming the purpose and possibilities of everyday items into glowing ocean creatures.

Rocket Launch Engineering Workshop (Completed Grades 3–4), Monday, June 27, 1–4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Students will design rockets using a paper towel roll, cardstock and tape, and launch them using our student-designed rocket launch.

TEEN EVENTS

Teen Pride Bingo (Completed Grades 5–12), Starts Wednesday, June 1, Teen Library. Celebrate Pride Month at FPL by picking up a bingo card in the Teen Library. Participants have all of June to complete challenges, get bingo and earn a prize. This program is part of the 2022 Summer Reading Club theme, Oceans of Possibilities.

ACT Prep Overview (Completed Grades 8–12) – With College Access Initiative, Sunday, June 5, 2 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. College Access Initiative will be at FPL to discuss the ACT test. This program is open to all freshmen, sophomores and juniors. Registration is required.

Coders Meetup (Ages 15+), Monday, June 5, 5:30 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Join in for a monthly coding meetup where participants can work out problems, talk code and share ideas. This meetup is designed for all skill levels. Please bring your own laptop. Registration is required.

Teen Conversation ‘N Paint Workshop (Completed Grades 5–12), Tuesday, June 7, 2 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Artist and founder of My-T-By-Design Lakisha Bradley will lead discussions related to the Summer Reading Club theme, Oceans of Possibilities. This workshop will be held in a safe, no-judgment environment full of empowerment, love, painting, music and fun. Registration is required.

WordPlay: Sea Creature Soliloquy (Completed Grades 5–9), Wednesday, June 8, 3 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. LatinX Theatre Project (LXTP) will provide hands-on instruction for students as they write and perform a monologue based on the Summer Reading Club theme, Oceans of Possibilities. Registration is required.

Basic Video Editing with Premier Pro – With Visiting Artist Aaron Szabo, Thursday, June 9, 5:30 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation. Visiting Artist Aaron Szabo will lead this hands-on video editing class in the Center for Innovation’s Mac Lab. Sample video footage will be provided. Registration is required.

Teen Bottle Cap Murals (Completed Grades 5–12), Friday, June 10, 1 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Join FPL and the City of Fayetteville in using recycled bottle caps to create artistic murals. Registration is required.

CFI Teens: Pitsco Robotics (Ages 12–17), June 13–17, 9:30 a.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Join the Springdale Robotics Center for a five-day workshop of exploring a new programming language and robotics. No prior robotics or programming experience is required. Registration is required.

DIY Glitter Seashell Picture Frame (Completed Grades 5–12), Tuesday, June 14, 1 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Explore the Summer Reading Club theme, Oceans of Possibilities, by adding glitter to seashells and applying them to a picture frame. Registration is required.

Teen Cuisine: Oceans of Pasta-bilities! (Completed Grades 5–12), Wednesday, June 15, 4:30 p.m., Teaching Kitchen. Teens will learn how to make some pasta in this Teen Cuisine class. This program will include the following allergens: flour and eggs. Registration is required.

WordPlay for Kids: Poetry (Completed Grades 3–5), Thursday, June 16, 11 a.m, Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Students will create poems using fun prompts and exploring figurative language. Registration is required.

Anime Mini Perler Beads (Completed Grades 5–12), Friday, June 17, 1 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Participants will use mini perler beads to make characters from their favorite anime. Registration is required.

Arkansas Repair Collective, Saturday, June 18, 2–4 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Patrons are invited to bring broken items into the CFI where the Arkansas Repair Collective will teach basic skills to repair everyday objects and electronics. Participants will learn hands-on repair techniques like epoxy resin and soldering. Registration is required.

Fish Fusion with Amazeum (Ages 13–18), Tuesday, June 21, 2:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Participants will use recycled plastics and an iron to fuse plastic together, creating a collaborative mural of ocean creatures.

Teen VR Ocean Exploration (Ages 13–18), Tuesday, June 21, 3, 3:30, 4 & 4:30 p.m., Virtual Reality Studio. Teens are invited to dive into the mysteries of the ocean with FPL’s Oculus and HTC Vive technologies. Registration is required.

WordPlay for Teens: Hybrid Writing (Completed Grades 5–12), Wednesday, June 22, 3 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Visiting artist Allison Blevins will teach students to explore the possibilities of jumping genres and breaking conventions as they incorporate multiple literary forms into their work. Registration is required.

WordPlay for Kids: Typewriter Day (Completed Grades 3–5), Thursday, June 23, 2 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Youth librarians Hotspur and Molly will lead a special WordPlay creative writing workshop where students will receive hands-on instruction using vintage typewriters. Registration is required.

WordPlay for Teens: Typewriter Day (Completed Grades 6–12), Thursday, June 23, 4 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Youth librarians Hotspur and Molly will lead a special WordPlay creative writing workshop where students will receive hands-on instruction using vintage typewriters. Registration is required.

Library Lock-in (Completed Grades 5–12), Friday, June 24, 6 p.m., Event Center. Teens will have the library all to themselves with food, games, crafts and more. The event will take place from 6 p.m. until midnight. Registration is required.

Boxed Book Society: International (Completed Grades 7–12), Monday, June 27, 4 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room, Zoom. Come chat about books. June’s book is “Her Royal Highness” by Rachel Hawkins. Registrants are welcome to join in the venue that is most comfortable for them. Registration is required.

Rocket Launch Engineering Workshop (Completed Grades 5–12), Tuesday, June 28, 1–4 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Students will design rockets using a paper towel roll, cardstock and tape, and launch them using our student-designed rocket launch. Registration is required.

WordPlay for Teens: Storytelling (Completed Grades 6–12), Wednesday, June 29, 3 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Students will work on developing their own individual narrative based on literary archetypes. This is a hybrid workshop with an option for virtual attendance via Zoom, so participants can attend however is most convenient for them. Registration is required.

WordPlay for Kids: Storytelling (Completed Grades 3–5), Thursday, June 30, 11 a.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Students will learn how to develop a narrative based on literary archetypes. This is a hybrid workshop with an option for virtual attendance via Zoom, so participants can attend however is most convenient for them. Registration is required.