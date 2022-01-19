Fayetteville Public Library still accepting participants for its weekly GED prep course completely in Spanish

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Library is currently hosting Clases de GED, a 24-week, Spanish-taught prep course for General Educational Development (GED) certification.

The classes take place every Friday at 10 a.m. and the instructor is Amye Villanueva of Crowder College, according to a press release from the library. The GED exam preparation will cover math, science, social studies, reading and writing. All study materials will be provided free of charge, and eligible participants will receive a tablet to complete their studies.

“We are excited about partnering with Amye to provide this important resource to our Spanish-speaking community,” said Diana Dominguez, Fayetteville Public Library’s multicultural community liaison. “We hope to minimize the barriers to job opportunities by offering this free course.”

Clases de GED will meet every Friday from January 14 through June 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“While class participants are visiting the library, we hope they also explore our new Citizenship Hub,” Dominguez said. “Located in the World Language collection in Adult Nonfiction, it offers ESL resources, citizenship test prep materials and more.”

For more information about the course, contact Dominguez at 479-856-7116 or send an email to questions@faylib.org. For those interested in attending the course, please contact Villanueva at 479-368-4655.