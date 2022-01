FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a social media post, the Fayetteville Public Library announced that they have received more COVID-19 at-home self-tests and will distribute them to the public on January 13.

The drive-thru process to pick up tests will begin at 9 a.m. in the library’s south parking lot off of School Avenue.

Distribution will continue until noon or while supplies last.

Other recent distributions of COVID tests in Northwest Arkansas have seen supplies run out very quickly.