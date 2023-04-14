FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library has announced that next week will be Amnesty Week, otherwise known as Fee Forgiveness Week, and will allow patrons to return any late items with no fees.

From April 23 through April 30 the library will waive any late fees no matter how late the item may be.

The library said that it held a similar event in 2016, during which more than 2,800 items with a combined value of $60,000 were returned.

“We are pleased to offer this opportunity to our community once again,” Kathleen Lehman, manager of circulation for Fayetteville Public Library, said.

“We look forward to working with individuals to remove the barriers that have kept them away from the library. This is a chance for a do-over and we are excited to get people reconnected to everything that FPL has to offer,” Lehman added.