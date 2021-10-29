Fayetteville Public Library to host “Being Trans and Gender Nonconforming” panel discussion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library is partnering with the University of Arkansas Multicultural Center to host a “Being Trans and Gender Nonconforming” panel discussion. The panel will be held on Saturday, November 6 at 2 p.m.

According to a press release from the library, the panelists are Dr. Stephanie Ho from VECTOR Health & Wellness, and Dr. Asher Morgan and Dr. Ren Pepitone from the University of Arkansas. The panel will be moderated by Cira Abiseid from the University of Arkansas.

The discussion will touch on different components of gender identity, including equitable healthcare and LGBTQ+ history, according to the release.

In service of our mission to empower our citizens through knowledge, we are excited about the information that will be shared in this panel. We thank the panelists for being willing to share their different experiences and perspectives with the community. Heather Robideaux, adult and reference services manager, Fayetteville Public Library

Registration is currently open for those who are interested in attending in person. A registration link and panelist bios can be found here. The panel will be livestreamed at facebook.com/FayettevillePublicLibrary.