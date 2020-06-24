Fayetteville Public Library to host Meet the Funders panel discussion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library will host a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library will kick off it’s 11th annual Meet the Funders panel tomorrow at 9 a.m.

This year’s panel will include representatives from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Art Feeds, Walmart Foundation, and Arkansas Humanities Council along with several others.

The panel brings together nonprofits and funding organizations to discuss best practices for maximizing funding opportunities.

Kelly Haley with the Fayetteville Public Library hopes events like these will encourage people to help at a local non-profit.

“Fayetteville has so many people that want to do good and so many organizations and if you look around. I would like people to maybe pick up one of these and volunteer,” Haley said. “Just so they what’s out there and if there’s any way they can help to further a cause.”

The library will continue to host all of its events exclusively online.