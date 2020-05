BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed more than $2 million to support organizations providing hunger relief, community support, and health care services during the pandemic.

Nelson Peacock, Northwest Arkansas Council president and CEO, said a portion of these funds are supporting organizations that are connecting people with community resources, helping stand-up regional COVID-19 testing, and enhancing the screening capacity of the region through telehealth and translation services.