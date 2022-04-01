FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library released its April calendar of youth events.

Masks are recommended for unvaccinated patrons per city health guidelines. Masks are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated.

STORYTIMES

All storytimes will be held in the Walmart Story Time Room at a reduced capacity. To attend, patrons can request tickets at the Preschool Desk starting at 9 a.m. on the day of their chosen storytime.

Baby Bookworms (Birth–24 months), Mondays & Thursdays, 10 a.m.

Preschool Story Time (Ages 3–5), Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.

Toddler Time (Ages 2–3), Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Ositos Bilingües: Spanish/English Story Time (Edades 3–5 / Ages 3–5), Lunes, 4 p.m. / Mondays, 4 p.m.

FAMILY EVENTS

Super Saturday: Bright Star Theater, Saturday, April 2, 10 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room.

Bright Star Theater will be hosting a special Earth Day-themed children’s theater performance. In this program, Gus (a giant dog puppet) will lead the audience on a STEM-inspired adventure around the globe.

Reptiles & Amphibians with Dr. J. D. Willson, Sunday, April 3, 2 p.m., Walmart Story Time Room.

University of Arkansas Associate Professor of Biological Sciences Dr. John (J.D.) Willson will present an up-close look at live reptiles and amphibians.

Arts & Crafts with Community Connections, Tuesday, April 5, 4:30 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. In partnership with the nonprofit Community Connections, the library is hosting an afternoon of crafting designed for children of varying abilities and their families. Registration is required.

Super Saturday: Story Time with Ms. Jessica, Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room. Join Ms. Jessica in the Walmart Story Time Room for a special story time.

Robotics Demo, Wednesday, April 13, 4–6 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation. The Springdale Robotics Center team will demonstrate different types of robots. While this demo is focused on kids, all are welcome to learn about what goes into becoming an award-winning robotics team and how to become involved. There will be opportunities for audience participation.

Super Saturday: Afriqu Aya – Traditional West African Drumming Show, Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m., Event Center. AFRIQUE AYA is a multi-ethnic group of dancers and drummers dedicated to enjoying and sharing the music and culture of West Africa. Inspired by rhythms and rituals from Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), AFRIQUE AYA celebrates the synergy of nature, spirit, movement and percussion. Registration is required.

Super Saturday: J’Aron Merchant Story Time, Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room. J’Aaron Merchant will be hosting a story time, and then will lead an illustrating workshop in our Preschool Craft Room.

True Lit: An Evening with Meg Medina, Tuesday, April 26, 5:30 p.m., Event Center. Newbery award-winning author Meg Medina is at FPL for a conversation with news director and anchor of Univision Arkansas, Andrea Delgado. Before the program, Cuban-inspired boxed dinners will be provided by 641.DELI while supplies last. There will also be a craft opportunity in our craft room. After the program, attendees can purchase books and have them signed by Meg Medina. Registration is required.

Super Saturday: Inspyral Circus, Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m., Event Center. Kelsey and Jeremy Philo of Inspyral Circus will perform their glow show with lasers, hula hoops, juggling, acrobatics and a unicycle to illustrate their positive message of grit and a growth mindset. Registration is required.

PRESCHOOL EVENTS

Music & Movement (Ages 3–6), Friday, April 1, 9:30 & 10:15 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room. This program helps young children develop their skills in listening and following directions while having fun through music and movement! Caregivers will participate with children during the program. Registration is required.

Preschool Play: Sensory Bins (Ages 3–5), Friday, April 15, 9:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. This is a drop-in event to explore water-themed sensory bins with your preschooler. The room will be capped at 30 people at a time. This event requires adult supervision.

ELEMENTARY EVENTS

Fitness Class: Barre for Kids (Grades 3–6), Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Art & Movement Room.

Join instructor Melissa Staggs for an introduction to barre, a technique inspired by elements of ballet, yoga and Pilates. In this class, kids will participate in a fun workout that will focus on strength, endurance, balance and flexibility. Please register for each class individually. Registration is required.

After-School Workshop: Safer Substitutes (Grades 4–6), Wednesday, April 6, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Presenters from Boston Mountain Waste Management will lead this program about what makes products hazardous. Participants will have fun testing name-brand cleaners that some consider toxic vs. safer substitutions. Registration is required.

After-School Workshop: Planting Flowers (Grades K–4), Thursday, April 7, 4 p.m., Walmart Story Time Room. The FPL Teen Advisory Board will lead students in a planting project. Each student will get to paint a terracotta pot and plant flowers. Registration is required.

Wonderful Wiggly Worms (Grades K–4), Tuesday, April 12, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Join FPL and the City of Fayetteville to learn about and play with red wiggler worms. Registration is required.

After-School Workshop: Heroes & Villains (Grades 2–4), Thursday, April 14 & 21, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. This two-part after-school workshop series will allow children to create their own comic books. Registration is required.

Mystery Science STEM (Grades 3–6), Wednesday, April 20, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Kids are invited to complete a mystery science experiment. At the end of the event, everyone will come together to find out what the science experiment is supposed to look like, the scientific reasoning behind the reaction and the various scientific principles. Registration is required.

After-School Workshop: Still Life Photography (Grades 3–6), Thursday, April 28, 4 p.m., Photography Studio. Join everyone in the Photography Studio where participants will use props to create still-life scenes and photograph their creations. Registration is required.

Homeschool Workshop: Alma Thomas Mosaics (Grades K–6), Friday, April 29, 1 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Alma Thomas was a famous African American artist whose art has been celebrated worldwide and was displayed locally at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Participants will learn about this artist and create their own mosaic. Registration is required.

Experience the Zen of Chinese Calligraphy (Grades 1–4), Saturday, April 30, 1 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Learn to write Chinese characters stroke by stroke using a finger or brush. Registration is required.

TEEN EVENTS

Homeschool Earth History Watercolor Art (Grades 5–12) – An Art Ventures K–12 Initiative Collaboration, Mondays, 1 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Home school students are invited to join local artist Haley Inyart in an eight-week class series to create an Earth history-based watercolor art project. Students will research content for the drawings, and practice drawing and watercolor techniques as they work toward creating their final pieces. Register for the first event to sign up for the series. All supplies will be provided by Art Ventures. Registration is required.

Teens Tour The Ramble (Grades 5–12), Monday, April 4, 4:15 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Join teen librarian Jim, environmental director of the City of Fayetteville Peter Nierengarten and Experience Fayetteville for a walking tour of our soon-to-be neighbor across West Avenue, The Ramble. Mr. Nierengarten will lead this tour and answer questions about the future of the Cultural Arts Corridor. Registration is required.

WordPlay: Camp NaNo WriMo Poetry (Grades 5–12), Tuesday, April 5, 12 & 19, 4:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. In this three-week workshop, young writers will develop their creative writing skills through poetry. Registration is required.

Robotics Demo, Wednesday, April 13, 4-6 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation. The Springdale Robotics Center team will demonstrate different types of robots. While this demo is focused on kids, all are welcome to learn about what goes into becoming an award-winning robotics team and how to become involved. There will be opportunities for audience participation. Registration is required.

CollageShop with Tay Butler (Grades 7–12), Wednesday, April 13, 4:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Artist Tay Butler will lead this one-and-a-half-hour presentation and workshop on collage art for teens. Registration is required.

Fancy Schmancy Film Club (Grades 5–12), Thursday, April 14, 4:30 p.m., Walmart Story Time Room. Come enjoy the finer things in life by joining Miss Molly in watching and discussing the film The Outsiders. Popcorn and tea will be provided. Monocle and top hat not required. Registration is required.

CFI Foundations: Laser Cutter (Ages 13+), Thursday, April 14, 5 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. This workshop will equip users with the basic skills required to design and develop an Adobe Illustrator file that can be printed on the laser cutting machine. Files created in this class can be printed during Open Maker Labs. Registration is required.

ACT Prep Overview (Grades 9–11) – With College Access Initiative, Thursday, April 14, 6 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. College Access Initiative will be at FPL to discuss the ACT test. This program is open to all freshmen, sophomores and juniors. Registration is required.

Fayetteville Public Library Community Needs Forum, Saturday, April 16, 11 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Participants are invited to share what they would like to see from the Fayetteville Public Library in the future. Familiarity with the library is not required to participate. Light refreshments will be provided from the library’s 641.DELI.

Arkansas Repair Collective, Saturday, April 16, 1:30 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Patrons are invited to bring broken items into the CFI where the Arkansas Repair Collective will teach basic skills to repair everyday objects and electronics. Participants will learn hands-on repair techniques like epoxy resin and soldering. Registration is required.

CFI for Teens: Heat Press (Ages 13+), Saturday, April 16, 2 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation. This class will teach participants how to operate the heat press by transferring images of their favorite pet onto a pillow. Participants should bring a photo of their furry friend, and the library will supply all other materials. Participants can also request a stock animal photo. Registration is required.

Gamers Unite: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Grades 5–12), Thursday, April 21, 4:30 p.m., Walmart Story Time Room. Teens are invited to race together on the Nintendo Switch. All equipment will be provided. Registration is required.

CFI for Teens: Kitbashing Hot Wheels Cars (Ages 13+), Saturday, April 23, 12 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Participants will learn how to use 3D printers to take a pre-existing model of a Hot Wheels car and turn it into a post-apocalyptic battle-ready figure. Registration is required.

True Lit: An Evening with Meg Medina, Tuesday, April 26, 6:30 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Newbery award-winning author Meg Medina is at FPL for a conversation with news director and anchor of Univision Arkansas, Andrea Delgado. Before the program, Cuban-inspired boxed dinners will be provided by 641.DELI while supplies last. There will also be a craft opportunity in our craft room. After the program, attendees can purchase books and have them signed by Meg Medina. Registration is required.

DIY Squishies! (Grades 5–12), Thursday, April 28, 4:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Participants will design and make their own foam stress-release squishies. Registration is required.

Fabrication Lab Orientation (Ages 13+), Wednesday, April 15 & 20, 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, 11:30 a.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. This workshop will equip patrons with the skills to safely operate the tools within the Fabrication Lab so that they can begin to plan their first maker project. Completion of this orientation class will result in ongoing access to the Fabrication Lab during open maker hours. Registration is required.

Experience the Zen of Chinese Calligraph (Grades 5–12), Saturday, April 30, 2:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Learn to write Chinese characters stroke by stroke using a finger or brush. Registration is required.

Open Maker Lab (Ages 13+), Multiple dates, check calendar for availability, Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Have you completed Fabrication Lab Orientation and are ready to start making? This is your chance to start working on your project. Machines are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is required.