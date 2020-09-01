Fayetteville Public Schools confirms another positive COVID-19 case

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —Fayetteville Public Schools has confirmed that a student at McNair Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Individuals who are identified as close contacts to this student will be notified today by the FPS Department of Health Services.

The Arkansas Department of Health will perform any contact tracing.

FPS said it will follow the School Closure Decision Matrix to determine any need for school closure in consultation with the Arkansas Department of Health and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.