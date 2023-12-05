FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools is evaluating district boundaries for some grade levels.

The district hired MGT Consulting Group in June for redistricting help.

The groups met December 5 for a workshop to discuss an attendance and boundary report update which found McNair Middle School is operating at 110% capacity.

Superintendent John Mulford recommends a long-term plan for the middle school and junior high levels.

He says initially this plan would introduce a new program for 6th graders to encourage some students to voluntarily transfer.

“That’s what we’re trying to do,” said Fayetteville Public Schools superintendent John Mulford “We’re trying to create a model use our existing facilities to create a model that parents can feel confident in.”

If the district moves forward with the proposal, a final alignment for schools will be chosen by March 2024.

If you want to give feedback on the plan, Mulford says the conversation will continue at the district’s next school board meeting on December 14.