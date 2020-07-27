Fayetteville Public Schools extends meal service for children

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ten meals (5 breakfasts, 5 lunches) will be available each Tuesday for anyone 18 years of age and younger each Tuesday through August 11.
Meals will continue to be pre-packaged to last up to seven days and should be consumed within seven days.
Meals will be loaded into the trunk of each car by Fayetteville Public Schools personnel to ensure everyone’s safety.
Families should remain in their vehicles during meal pick up. Children must be present to receive the meals.
The meal services are Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LOCATIONS:
- Asbell Elementary School
1500 North Sang Avenue
- Butterfield Elementary School
3050 North Old Missouri Road
- Happy Hollow Elementary School
2175 East Peppervine Drive
- Owl Creek School
375 North Rupple Road
- FPS Food Truck at the Fayetteville Public Library
401 West Mountain Street
Families needing assistance with meals may visit these partner agencies:
Lifesource
https://lifesourceinternational.org/food-assistance
602 South School Avenue, Suite 2
(479) 521-4000
Salvation Army
http://www.nwasalvationarmy.org
219 West 15th Street
(479) 521-2151