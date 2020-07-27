Fayetteville Public Schools extends meal service for children

Bags of school lunches are ready for grab-and-go during the coronavirus, March 16, 2020 (KOIN)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ten meals (5 breakfasts, 5 lunches) will be available each Tuesday for anyone 18 years of age and younger each Tuesday through August 11.

Meals will continue to be pre-packaged to last up to seven days and should be consumed within seven days.

Meals will be loaded into the trunk of each car by Fayetteville Public Schools personnel to ensure everyone’s safety.

Families should remain in their vehicles during meal pick up. Children must be present to receive the meals.

The meal services are Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LOCATIONS:

Asbell Elementary School

1500 North Sang Avenue

Butterfield Elementary School

3050 North Old Missouri Road

Happy Hollow Elementary School

2175 East Peppervine Drive

Owl Creek School

375 North Rupple Road

FPS Food Truck at the Fayetteville Public Library

401 West Mountain Street

Families needing assistance with meals may visit these partner agencies:

Lifesource

https://lifesourceinternational.org/food-assistance

602 South School Avenue, Suite 2

(479) 521-4000

Salvation Army

http://www.nwasalvationarmy.org

219 West 15th Street

(479) 521-2151