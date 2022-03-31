FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Education Foundation, in partnership with the Fayetteville High School Student Council and Student Alumni Association, will host the 25th Anniversary of the Hall of Honor on Thursday, March 31 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

According to a press release, the Hall of Honor proudly acknowledges the diversity of its educators, friends, and alumnae. “We honor a tapestry of individuals who have played an active role in preserving our alma mater’s legacy and tradition of excellence through this celebration,” the release stated.

This year’s evening will be significant because it will be the first time we will be able to join together since 2019. We will be able to celebrate two extraordinary classes of inductees, the class of 2020 and 2021. The ceremony allows us to pay tribute to individuals who have helped make Fayetteville the thriving community and school district we have today. Cambre Horne-Brooks, Fayetteville Public Education Foundation Executive Director

The Hall of Honor commemorates educators, alumni, and friends who have demonstrated extraordinary Fidelity, Honor, and Service to the Fayetteville Public Schools and the community. The six new Inductees will be joining eighty previous inductees. This year’s Inductees are:

DR. MARTHA SHARKEY- FHS Class of 1986

Dr. Sharkey studied at Rice, Vanderbilt, Emory University, and Johns Hopkins Hospital, eventually returning to Fayetteville to practice as a pediatrician. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Sharkey was unanimously chosen as Fayetteville’s City Health Official and charted a clear path for the health of Fayetteville residents, saving countless lives.

JOHN NEWMAN- FHS Class of 1996

As an advocate for equal opportunity and full community access to people with disabilities, Newman serves as the Executive Director of LifeStyles. Newman leads a team that supports the mission of lifting up individuals with disabilities and helping them reach their full potential as contributing members of our community.

BARBARA PRICHARD- Fayetteville Public Schools Educator

Prichard developed Fayetteville’s Gifted and Talented (GT) program and the Fayetteville Public Schools Advanced Placement program. Under her leadership, Fayetteville GT was named the Outstanding Program in the state a record six times. Prichard’s passion influenced countless students to seek a continuous pursuit of knowledge.

Joining for induction into the 25th Anniversary of the Hall of Honor will be 2020 honorees Judge William Storey, Larry Shackelford and Rocky Tsai. They will be inducted alongside the 2021 Class.

More than 450 guests will gather to celebrate two classes of Inductees (2020 and 2021) with a reception at 5:30 pm, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the ceremony. The Hall of Honor Master of Ceremonies will be the 2005 Hall of Honor Inductee and Chancellor Emeritus of the University of Arkansas, David Gearhart.