Fayetteville Public Schools in-class options reduced to two days a week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — School Superintendent Dr. John L. Colbert announced the district’s plan for school this fall.

In a video posted to YouTube this afternoon, Dr. Colbert lays out three different options for classes.

Two of the choices are all virtual. The third is a “traditional blended calendar,” which has students and teachers in virtual classes three days a week, and in-person classes the other two days.

The first day of school is tentatively set for Monday, August 24. The school board will vote on July 16 in a special session.

Fayetteville Public Schools released a Q&A sheet to parents and teachers regarding reopening earlier this week.

The three options are listed below:

OPTION 1: Traditional/blended will change to a hybrid model of two days of on-campus instruction and three days of online instruction at home.

Students divided into two groups at all times.

The last names of A-L will attend on Monday and Wednesday. Students with last names M-Z will attend on Tuesday and Thursday. Friday will be all virtual learning across the district.

OPTION 2: All virtual at a home campus, which would be guided by Fayetteville Public Schools teachers.

OPTION 3: Fayetteville Virtual Academy, where students would take all classes online.

