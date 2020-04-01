Fayetteville Public Schools offering one-trip meal service

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools are updating meal services in order to cut down on gatherings of more than 10 people.

Schools are now offering a one-trip meal service.

This allows families to pick up a week’s worth of food for children instead of a daily pickup.

This includes five breakfasts and five lunches for each child.

Families can pick up meals every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Owl Creek schools.

Students are required to be there to receive that free meal.