Fayetteville Public Schools offering one-trip meal service

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools are updating meal services in order to cut down on gatherings of more than 10 people.

Schools are now offering a one-trip meal service.

This allows families to pick up a week’s worth of food for children instead of a daily pickup.

This includes five breakfasts and five lunches for each child.

Families can pick up meals every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Owl Creek schools.

Students are required to be there to receive that free meal.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video