FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Next school year, Fayetteville public school parents might be facing rezoning after suggestions the board made at a workshop in June.

Rezoning is always a touchy subject for the board and families. Nobody wants to be rezoned but with the growing population of northwest Arkansas, it might not be an option for most parents.

Fayetteville school board wants to be more efficient with the use of the space available and to not overcrowd classrooms as much as possible.

Nika Waitsman, president of the Fayetteville school board, would like people to understand that the board’s job is to make sure they’re making efficient use of all resources.

“I would like people to understand is that we’re making efficient use of our resources, “Waitsman said. “If we have empty seats in some buildings and other classrooms that are bursting at the seams, that is not an efficient use of our facilities.”

However, Hillary Head, a mother of three kids that attends one of the schools that could face possible rezoning, wants to keep her children close instead of seeing her children rezoned to the other side of town.

“I live in the neighborhood right across from Butterfield Trail Elementary, right off Stubblefield, “Head said. “There’s really no good access from the east side of town to the west side of town other than 540 and if you’ve been on 540 in the morning or in the afternoons trying to get home, it’s an absolute mess.”

The board is still considering the rezoning proposal, as they continue to hear feedback from the community.

If you would like to leave your feedback to the Fayetteville school board, you can email input@g.fayar.net or complete the online comment form here. The form will be available until July 21, 2022.