FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas legislators passed the state’s omnibus education package. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the 144-page bill on March 8.

The bill will increase teachers starting salary to $50,000, along with bringing school choice to Arkansas parents.

Nika Waitsman, president of the Fayetteville Public Schools Board of Education, said that the governor didn’t get input from the state’s education leaders.

“I’ve talked to a lot of superintendents who are very concerned about this legislation,” Waitsman said. “I don’t think it’s in the best interest of public education and I just think it needed some more time to be fleshed out.”

The bill was introduced on Feb. 8. Opponents of the bill say the voucher program for school choice will impact struggling public schools.