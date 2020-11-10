Fayetteville Public Schools receive donation from Nabholz

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FAYETTEVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS_-8445117070962636406

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools received a donation from the Nabholz Corporation.

The company gave $20,000 worth of industry-standard tools to help develop the school system’s skilled trades curriculum.

The curriculum will train students interested in pursuing a career in the skilled trades while still in high school, particularly plumbers, electricians, carpenters, and general construction. 

“Construction Technologies and skilled trades is actually growing in Northwest Arkansas because Northwest Arkansas is growing, and so we need to be able to provide a workforce and develop a workforce for that expanding market,” FHS Principal Jay Dostal said.

Some of the attendees at the event include Fayetteville Superintendent Dr. John L Colbert and school board President Nika Waitsman.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers