Fayetteville Public Schools reinstate mask mandate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools announced January 5 it is reinstating its mask mandate for the spring semester due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to an email sent to staff and parents from the school district, the district’s policy states it would reinstate its mask mandate if the district fell into the red zone on the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement’s map of new COVID-19 cases.

The release says Fayetteville Public School will require the wearing of masks by everyone on all campuses to reduce the spread of COVID-19 until further notice. All students and staff members are required to wear a mask beginning January 6.

The school’s policy can be found here.