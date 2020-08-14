Fayetteville Public Schools release revised reopening guide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools release their repoening plan for the 2020-21 school year.

Currently, Fayetteville Public Schools offers five options for learning:
● Traditional (Blended) Learning (K-12)
● 2 x 3 Hybrid (Blended) Learning (K-12)
● 4 x 1 Hybrid (Blended) Learning (7-12 only)
● Home Campus Virtual Learning (K-12)
● Fayetteville Virtual Academy. (K-12)

The Fayetteville Board of Education adopted a new district policy requiring all K-12 students and all FPS staff members to wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth when attending school or a school function, according to the release.

To read the full release click here.

Watch Superintendent John L Colbert’s address on YouTube:

