FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools has released a question and answer sheet for parents and teachers regarding the reopening of school in August.

FPS will update the document as new information and guidance becomes available.

In the 20-page document, topics include athletic activities, general back to school information and options for learning in the 20-21 school year.

