Fayetteville Public Schools reports additional COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Holcomb Elementary and Fayetteville High School are the newest locations for confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Fayetteville Public Schools (FPS) Public Information Officer Alan Wilbourn.

A student at each location has tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, September 2. “Following the Arkansas Department of Health directives, we have determined that there are no probable close contacts for the FHS student,” states Wilbourn.

FPS Department of Health Services called or emailed the people who have been identified as “probable close contacts,” according to a statement.

FPS will consult with the ADH and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to determine if there is a need for closure, according to the statement. A “school closure decision matrix” is below.