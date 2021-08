FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools sees more than a 500% increase in students in quarantine due to COVID-19 since the first day of school on Monday.

The school district started the school year with 32 students in quarantine or isolation, and now there’s 174.

Three-quarters of the quarantined students are in elementary school.

Owl Creek School has the most with 31.